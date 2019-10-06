As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Valuation Declined, Broadview Advisors Trimmed Stake by $2.37 Million; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Decreased Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Shares Rose

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 181,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 1.93 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 7,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 35,977 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, down from 43,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 4.54M shares traded or 114.88% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Has Costco Outsmarted Walmart? – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Stocks to Watch This Week – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco (COST) Shares See Tepid Movement After Concluding Fiscal 2019 – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2.07 million shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 202,754 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Management Professionals accumulated 0% or 36 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cambridge Research Advisors owns 53,576 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi stated it has 12,200 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 53 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 99,143 shares. S&Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc has 3,175 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 58,351 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Bridges Inv invested in 20,905 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 65,026 shares stake.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 22,223 shares to 252,790 shares, valued at $19.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 13,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.73 million for 7.57 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 144,107 shares. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 28,359 shares. Westport Asset, Connecticut-based fund reported 275,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 563,135 shares. Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0.06% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Mirae Asset Global Limited owns 23,353 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 2,237 shares. 222,813 were accumulated by Leuthold Group Limited Liability Company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.24% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Bluecrest Limited reported 34,017 shares. Carroll Financial holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt reported 0.33% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). D E Shaw stated it has 1.93M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 223,341 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.