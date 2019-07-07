As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stock Value Rose, Hillsdale Investment Management Has Lifted Position; As Atlantic Pwr (AT) Shares Declined, Mangrove Partners Has Lowered Its Stake

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 161,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 3.36 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 139,060 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 8.44% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12

Analysts await Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. AT’s profit will be $4.45M for 15.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Atlantic Power Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 35,459 shares. Eqis Cap Incorporated invested in 84,460 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc owns 568,045 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 837,661 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) or 34,004 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 336,000 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 1.10 million shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 6.86M shares. One Trading Lp holds 0% or 80,731 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 21,832 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability reported 71,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 492,864 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0.01% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Clarivest Asset Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 232,700 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Com has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 692,345 shares.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 471,695 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ramaco Res Inc by 151,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 123,498 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile owns 13,850 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nfc Investments Ltd holds 2.74 million shares or 10.67% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 91,195 shares stake. Axa holds 0.02% or 439,136 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 2.04M shares stake. James has invested 0.09% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.12M shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt has invested 0.07% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 2.88M were accumulated by Prudential Financial Incorporated. National Bank Of Mellon reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.19 million shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 130,758 shares. Graybill Bartz And invested in 2.99% or 324,718 shares. Bailard Inc, a California-based fund reported 46,400 shares.