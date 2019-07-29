As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stock Value Rose, Broadview Advisors Lifted Its Position by $610,025; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Delta Asset Management Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 7.26M shares traded or 64.99% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 8,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,270 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.94 million, down from 215,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.76 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Assoc Incorporated holds 0.23% or 15,363 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth has 11,700 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Oh has invested 1.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.10 million shares. James Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Spectrum Asset Mngmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) owns 10,880 shares. Ci Invs reported 831,469 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.35% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moon Mngmt Lc reported 2,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 7,127 shares in its portfolio. Citizens Northern holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,851 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.72% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has invested 1.91% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.12% or 1.06 million shares. Lsv Asset owns 1,700 shares.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was sold by Deily Linnet F.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.59 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Nfc Llc stated it has 2.74 million shares. Select Equity Grp Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2.36M shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited owns 49,350 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 61,500 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Affinity Inv Advisors Lc has 29,283 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 15,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Pnc Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). United Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 79,544 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% or 83,989 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 2.55M shares.