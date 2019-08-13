As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stock Value Declined, Sadoff Investment Management Boosted Holding; Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Increased by $1.42 Million Its Holding

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 1.64M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 26,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 189,603 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 162,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 19.80 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh invested in 12,484 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,300 were reported by Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Co. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 16,242 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.05% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 2.91M shares. Cwm Limited Co holds 0% or 217 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Chickasaw Capital owns 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 21,500 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 1.49M shares. Pnc Fin Services Gp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc owns 21,448 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 20,116 shares. Graybill Bartz And Associate Ltd invested in 324,718 shares or 2.99% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 81,134 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BTIG sees private mortgage insurers attractively valued – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC Investment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares to 327,710 shares, valued at $62.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,279 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Apple Might Buy Intel’s Smartphone-Modem Division – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Inks Deal With Apple – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Signs 3-Year MoU with Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) and Salesforce (NYSE: $CRM) Completes Acquisition of Tableau – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Capital Llc holds 16,331 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt holds 3.26 million shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.61% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cambridge Advisors Inc stated it has 46,462 shares. Founders Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 263,338 shares or 5.19% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 418,478 shares. Wills Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 85,098 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 3.42 million shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment Com holds 0.07% or 1,849 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Co reported 2.6% stake. Cohen Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,665 shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt reported 4,224 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Inc reported 0.56% stake.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 11,400 shares to 98,877 shares, valued at $13.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,945 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.