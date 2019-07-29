As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stock Price Rose, Permit Capital Has Lifted Holding by $1.01 Million; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Truenorth Decreased by $2.16 Million Its Holding

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 7.26M shares traded or 64.99% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 92.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 113,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,113 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182,000, down from 122,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.58 million shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03M for 23.69 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 24,593 shares to 59,511 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 11,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 43,147 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Invest Lc stated it has 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Financial Pro holds 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 149 shares. Nbw Capital Lc holds 526,206 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Waverton Invest Limited has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 10,790 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based American Rech Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Ohio-based North Point Port Managers Corp Oh has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 15,055 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 25,162 were accumulated by Woodstock Corporation. Ima Wealth Inc holds 9,113 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 159,765 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 86,811 shares. Park Circle Com accumulated 1,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 538,104 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 5,075 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.02% or 133,075 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 260,414 shares. The New York-based Teewinot Advisers Lc has invested 1.32% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Oxbow Advsr Llc stated it has 0.07% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.18% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 36,495 shares. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability holds 318,242 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Oaktree Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.22M shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.75% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 61,500 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Capital has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 37,315 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 4.14 million shares.