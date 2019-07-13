As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Adirondack Research & Management Lowered Holding by $994,500; Bonness Enterprises Position in Bt Group Plc (BT) Has Upped by $620,200

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 76,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,883 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 394,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 4.53M shares traded or 10.92% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 1.02M shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 6.40% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – IMPROVING CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE BY INCREASING FTTP AND MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT WITHIN AN ANNUAL CAPEX ALLOCATION OF AROUND £3.7BN; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q Pre-items, Pretax Pft GBP1.05B; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – DEFICIT WILL BE MET OVER A 13 YEAR PERIOD, MAINTAINING REMAINING PERIOD OF PREVIOUS PLAN; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L TOTAL DIV 15.4 PENCE/SHR; 25/05/2018 – BT Receives Openreach Investment Proposals -Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – BT Group Sees FY 2019 Underlying Revenue Down 2%; 18/04/2018 – BT Group PLC Forms BT Enterprise Unit; 19/03/2018 – BT: AGREED A TWO-YEAR PAY DEAL W/ CWU; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Bt’s And Ee’s Ratings To Baa2; Stable Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity owns 0.05% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 703,265 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Sadoff Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.75% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 318,242 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd accumulated 596,190 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corp. Beach Point Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.43% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). State Street has 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 118,052 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 659,000 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 8.65M shares. Intll Invsts accumulated 0.01% or 1.51 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 1.03 million shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd invested in 76,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 7.47 million shares.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.64 million for 8.40 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.