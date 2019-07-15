As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Shares Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Has Raised by $377,975 Its Position; E&G Advisors LP Has Upped Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 4.18 million shares traded or 2.33% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 27/04/2018 – Health-care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 3,200 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,979 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corda Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,474 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,850 shares. Vantage Investment Partners Limited Liability Com holds 5.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,369 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 2,724 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt owns 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 616 shares. Oakmont Corporation reported 59,139 shares stake. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd holds 7,127 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation owns 190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Department Mb Savings Bank N A accumulated 6,949 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association reported 459,240 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 187,396 shares. Bluemountain Cap Lc holds 202 shares. 255 were accumulated by Strategic Finance Serv Inc. Baxter Bros has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ontario – Canada-based Barometer Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

