As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Share Price Declined, Permit Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $1.01 Million; Financial Advantage Boosted Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) as Stock Price Declined

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 619,223 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 101,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 239,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 1.67 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Hasbro’s Earnings Magic Returns for Round 2; Stock Soars 10% – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC Investment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Oaktree Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.22M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 2.55 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,150 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Permit Cap Limited Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 490,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has 58,555 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 8.65M shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division reported 485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foothills Asset invested 0.11% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Cwm Ltd invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Northern Tru holds 7.03 million shares.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 13,521 shares to 66,637 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Hanesbrands, Tapestry and Travelers Companies – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HanesBrands Sets Date for Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evaluating The Safety Of Hanesbrands’ 3.6% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Lc has invested 0.22% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 2.40 million shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fin Ser invested in 2,169 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2.28 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 4.36 million shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services Grp has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 145,850 shares. Dumont And Blake Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 16,548 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.1% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Godsey & Gibb Associates reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 0.62% or 96,825 shares. Assetmark stated it has 879,977 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Renaissance Technology Lc holds 890,800 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 32,136 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 Hytinen Barry bought $175,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 10,000 shares.