As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Share Price Declined, Broadview Advisors Has Raised Position; Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Raised Stake by $6.86 Million as Share Price Rose

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 3.25 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 874,357 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International Grp Inc owns 371,671 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 130,758 were accumulated by Lpl Lc. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.69 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Broadview Ltd Co holds 4.87% or 1.36 million shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 659,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 348,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Group Lc has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.07% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 22.22 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 529,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 1.18M shares.