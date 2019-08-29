As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Market Value Declined, Holder Permit Capital Has Upped Holding; Quantitative Investment Management Holding in East West Bancorp (EWBC) Lifted by $545,200

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 1.49M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 148.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 19,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 837,819 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 126,500 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 79,544 shares. Swiss National Bank has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Paloma Ptnrs Management Company reported 81,134 shares stake. 49,922 are held by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Panagora Asset has invested 0.07% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Axa holds 439,136 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.04% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Foothills Asset Ltd reported 0.11% stake. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com reported 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Nfc Invs Ltd stated it has 2.74 million shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 4.32 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 20,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 9,900 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 251,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,300 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 184,251 were accumulated by First Wilshire Secs Mngmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg stated it has 566,754 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.14% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 1.14M shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.02% or 45,872 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 39,006 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 50,000 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Zeke Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Korea Inv holds 36,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). First Lp invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Utd Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 43,199 shares. Nordea Invest accumulated 5,112 shares.