As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Market Value Declined, Group One Trading LP Trimmed Stake by $2.10 Million; As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Montag A & Associates Decreased Its Stake by $695,400

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 47,123 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 65,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74B market cap company. The stock increased 5.66% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 2.18M shares traded or 27.71% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 88.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 161,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 20,116 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 181,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 2.61 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $146.03M for 7.64 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $167.08M for 10.08 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

