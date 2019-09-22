As Mgic Investment (MTG) Valuation Declined, Holder Nfc Investments Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.02 Million; As Logmein (LOGM) Stock Price Declined, Rk Capital Management Has Lowered by $693,938 Its Stake

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 78,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.98M, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 7.25M shares traded or 57.95% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 9,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 110,194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, down from 119,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 693,925 shares traded or 55.02% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $350.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.74 million for 7.76 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 57,030 shares. The New York-based Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Globeflex Cap Lp has 67,024 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Com accumulated 239,613 shares. Aperio Limited Com reported 93,251 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 244,029 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Broadview has 1.17M shares for 4.76% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd has 1.13 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2.55M were accumulated by Prudential. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp invested in 606,705 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 312,839 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 57,208 shares. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.42 million shares. Vanguard Grp owns 34.79M shares.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGIC Investment August insurance in force rises 6.2% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HP (HPQ) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises FY19 EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LogMeIn to Discuss Modern Identity Challenges at ISMG Security Summit – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Named a Challenger in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 17 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.68% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ing Groep Nv has 7,637 shares. Enterprise Fin Service Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Tudor Corp Et Al holds 7,023 shares. Group Inc Incorporated reported 97,330 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.29% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 2.06M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 324,601 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.01% or 4.62 million shares. Synovus Corp reported 9,171 shares. New Jersey-based Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.05% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Epoch Investment Prtn, New York-based fund reported 1.07M shares. 77,993 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Advisory Networks Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).