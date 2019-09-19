As Mgic Investment (MTG) Valuation Declined, Holder Nfc Investments Decreased Stake; Telemus Capital Holds Holding in Dominos Pizza (DPZ)

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 78,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.98M, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 1.19M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 2,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 15,224 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65M, up from 13,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $246.27. About 121,516 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 13/03/2018 – Voxy: Domino’s shakes up its menu with new additions; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $350.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.81 million for 7.75 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 563,135 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). American Century Cos has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.01% or 9,400 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 36,372 shares. Clark Management Gp holds 0.11% or 398,517 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% or 893,129 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.03% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 1.76M shares in its portfolio. 54,700 are owned by Quantbot Lp. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd accumulated 10,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,140 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.19% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated holds 3,487 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 1.75 million shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,826 shares to 41,627 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,879 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Captrust Advisors reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 9,247 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.05% or 8,700 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp reported 0.09% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Sei Invests has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). State Street has 0.03% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 1.35M shares. Capital Rech Investors invested in 0.01% or 154,000 shares. Prudential Fin Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Horan Capital Mgmt holds 0.31% or 6,125 shares in its portfolio. Ent Service Corporation holds 12 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 639 were accumulated by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc).