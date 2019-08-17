As Mgic Investment (MTG) Stock Value Declined, First Quadrant LP Decreased Position by $784,368; Spf Beheer Bv Lowered Position in Becton Dickinson And (BDX) by $14.26 Million

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 60,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 158,604 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 218,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 1.87M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And (BDX) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 57,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 307,743 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.85M, down from 365,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integer Holdings Corp by 8,913 shares to 13,874 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 15,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “MGIC enters separation agreement with chief risk officer – Milwaukee Business Journal” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC Investment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.22 million for 7.57 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Returns Management Lc has invested 0.06% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.03 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 217 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 258,196 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr holds 30,988 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 2.15M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 529,113 shares stake. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 260,414 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc invested in 1.56% or 1.60 million shares. 1,953 are owned by Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership. Prudential Fincl has 0.06% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Salem Investment Counselors invested in 0% or 1,525 shares. 25,158 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Co. New York-based Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 158,604 shares stake.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 2.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 63,107 shares. Caledonia Public Ltd Company reported 157,800 shares. 413 are owned by Private Ocean Limited Co. Thomasville Natl Bank has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). California Employees Retirement holds 971,355 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Com holds 1,946 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank & reported 3,903 shares stake. First United State Bank Trust owns 1.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,170 shares. Atwood Palmer reported 49,485 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & reported 20,290 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt invested in 0.42% or 58,689 shares. Cantillon Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.04M shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1,280 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0.23% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4.42 million shares. Dupont Management has 0.42% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 73,074 shares.