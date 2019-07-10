As Mge Energy (MGEE) Stock Value Rose, Rmb Capital Management Upped by $331,650 Its Holding; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Raised Its Holding by $903,760

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.57 million, up from 155,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $174.43. About 1.42M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mge Energy Inc (MGEE) by 82.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,950 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $744,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mge Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $73.7. About 42,103 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) has risen 21.08% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEE News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 08/05/2018 – MGE Energy 1Q EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – MGE Energy Issues May 2018 ‘Inside View’; 08/05/2018 – MGE Energy 1Q Rev $157.6M; 15/05/2018 – MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE MGE ENERGY SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL #5 REQUESTING IMPROVED CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $157.6M; 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY INC QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE OF $157.6 MLN VS $156.8 MLN

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 11,373 shares to 250,586 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJH) by 8,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,539 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVV).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell And DENSO Collaborate On Electric Propulsion Systems For Urban Air Mobility – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lowe’s picks Charlotte for tech hub, will anchor new office tower – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was sold by Deily Linnet F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Insur owns 245,000 shares. Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1,641 shares. Vision Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.7% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 38,359 shares. Sirios Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 2.49% or 258,341 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 1,314 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.81% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com, Ohio-based fund reported 373 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Adage Ptnrs Grp Inc Lc holds 1.13% or 2.84M shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 449 shares. Tanaka Cap Management Inc holds 2.89% or 6,032 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6,930 shares. 27,089 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mngmt Lp. Farmers & Merchants holds 0.81% or 75,893 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc invested in 7,772 shares.

More notable recent MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MGE Energy Issues June 2019 ‘Interim Report’ – Business Wire” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Harris Corporation Commences Exchange Offers and L3 Technologies, Inc. Commences Consent Solicitations – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Want To Invest In MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rose Portfolio Muddles Through May With Value Down And Dividend Yield Up To 4.9% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold MGEE shares while 39 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 4.16% more from 14.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A reported 225 shares. Co Of Vermont holds 382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 1,293 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 2,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) for 9,258 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 5,537 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 10,568 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 152,978 shares. Zebra Llc invested in 0.31% or 8,522 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) for 2,362 shares. Oarsman Inc owns 0.94% invested in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) for 29,206 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 5,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 45 are owned by Live Your Vision Ltd Liability. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc holds 0% or 17,314 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability accumulated 445,950 shares.