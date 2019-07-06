As Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Stock Value Rose, Robinson Capital Management Cut Its Position by $414,288; As Trinet Group (TNET) Share Price Rose, Horizon Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Holding

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 77,905 shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has risen 4.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 140,351 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 8 investors sold MFM shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.87 million shares or 6.38% more from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 4,760 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability owns 51,630 shares. Capital Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) or 80,055 shares. Robinson Capital Lc reported 0.77% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. Advsrs Asset Inc has 205,810 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 530,585 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Company stated it has 37,064 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Ltd Company reported 86,816 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 38,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated owns 300 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0% or 3,000 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) or 127,366 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Pa Qual Muni Inc Fd (NQP) by 76,683 shares to 288,930 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond F (EIM) by 62,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Sr Fltg Rate Tr (EFR).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 16,075 shares to 33,515 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.