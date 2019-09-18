As Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Share Price Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Has Decreased by $739,362 Its Holding; Citigroup New (C) Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Lowered Its Stake by $826,000 as Share Value Rose

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 123,227 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 233,460 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, down from 356,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 146,421 shares traded or 107.64% up from the average. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 43,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, down from 54,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 3.04 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 5 investors sold MFM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.51 million shares or 7.37% less from 4.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Partnervest Advisory Llc has invested 0.1% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Cwm Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,543 shares or 0% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management has 12,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 4,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Robinson Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.54% or 233,460 shares. Stifel reported 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Smith Moore & has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). National Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 100,908 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 1,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 85,750 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali Fd (MYC) by 108,233 shares to 148,233 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI) by 143,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Asia (FAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp holds 0.32% or 557,917 shares. Cumberland Advsrs reported 19,080 shares. Dupont Capital Corp holds 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 259,911 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 199,358 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Logan Capital has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oakworth Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wasatch holds 0.05% or 69,747 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd reported 241,707 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Lc has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,820 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Trust accumulated 28,793 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Nomura Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 2.01 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Centurylink Investment invested in 1.12% or 40,817 shares. Castleark Mgmt Lc invested in 8,010 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,830 shares.