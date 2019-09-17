As Mfs Inter Income Tr (MIN) Share Value Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Upped Holding by $2.90 Million; Lincluden Management LTD Has Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $579,420; Stock Value Rose

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (MIN) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 965,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12.06 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.54 million, up from 11.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Inter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.0089 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 307,403 shares traded or 32.04% up from the average. MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 14,573 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 17,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $166.31. About 1.39M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.69 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.