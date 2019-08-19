As Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF) Market Value Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Increased Holding by $785,356; Wellsfargo&C (WFC) Shareholder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Lowered Position by $1.17 Million

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Wellsfargo&C (WFC) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 24,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.22 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Wellsfargo&C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 8.40 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT; 19/04/2018 – US regulators to hit Wells Fargo with $1bn fine; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Long U.K. Exporters, Hedged Sterling (Video); 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Should Resign, Says California Treasurer John Chiang (Video); 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first-quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 08/05/2018 – Atkore International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL IS NOT EARNING AN ‘APPROPRIATE AMOUNT’ BASED ON HISTORY OF COMPANY BUT SAYS BRAND IS “STRONG, VERY STRONG”; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2018

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 196,339 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.63M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.64 million market cap company. It closed at $4.59 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Management stated it has 340,613 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Heritage Mngmt Corp holds 200,916 shares. Markston Interest Lc reported 1.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1.15M are owned by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Choate Inv Advsr stated it has 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1.07 million were accumulated by British Columbia Invest Corporation. Ftb holds 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 34,702 shares. First Fincl In reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 0.39% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Johnson Fin reported 21,174 shares. 10,000 were reported by Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability. First Manhattan Company has 1.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Systematic Financial Limited Partnership owns 9,245 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Capwealth Limited Liability Co reported 13,500 shares. Reaves W H And owns 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,030 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disneywaltco (NYSE:DIS) by 72,722 shares to 423,042 shares, valued at $46.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equityreside (NYSE:EQR) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Cernercorp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.54 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold MGF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 14.99 million shares or 3.08% more from 14.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 800 are held by Covington Cap Mngmt. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co holds 18,932 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated owns 0% invested in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) for 75 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability has invested 0% in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF). Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability Com reported 76,051 shares. 1607 Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 3.63M shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 10,755 shares or 0% of the stock. Sit Inv Associates has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF). Grace White Ny owns 13,353 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 225,437 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 586,000 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $50.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt (NUW) by 159,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,783 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (NYSE:MMT).