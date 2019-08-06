As Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Holder 1607 Capital Partners Has Upped Stake; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose, South State Has Raised Its Position by $507,689

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 196,339 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.63 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 31,941 shares traded. MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

South State Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 252,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 242,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 9.49 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 3,399 shares to 400 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,136 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 256,800 shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $82.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Core Bd Tr (BHK) by 155,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,000 shares, and cut its stake in China Fd Inc (CHN).

