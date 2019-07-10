As Mfs Government Markets Income (MGF) Share Value Rose, Sit Investment Associates Has Increased Holding; Capwealth Advisors Maintains Holding in Amgen Com (AMGN)

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 4,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,336 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 28,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 1.93M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Mfs Government Markets Income (MGF) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 347,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Mfs Government Markets Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.34M market cap company. It closed at $4.57 lastly. It is up 4.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.42% the S&P500.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAS) by 66,685 shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $38.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,858 were accumulated by Srb. Opus Point Ptnrs Management Ltd Llc reported 0.32% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 213,247 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv accumulated 0.14% or 2,342 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Ltd Com invested in 1.05% or 13,078 shares. First National Bank & Trust And Tru Of Newtown has 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Marco Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 70,786 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 22,130 shares. Parthenon Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 1,363 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 9,360 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.31% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 32,900 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,007 shares. 60,355 are owned by Campbell Newman Asset Management. Covington Invest Advsr invested in 13,209 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 96,522 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold MGF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 14.99 million shares or 3.08% more from 14.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Assocs accumulated 2.75M shares. 3.63M are owned by 1607 Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co. Grace & White New York invested 0.01% in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF). Natl Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability has invested 0% in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF). Wolverine Asset Management Llc stated it has 33,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.01% or 8.02 million shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 98,125 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF). New York-based Oppenheimer Company has invested 0% in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF). Janney Montgomery Scott holds 10,755 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) or 4,000 shares. Covington Cap Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF). Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Limited Company has 0% invested in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) for 25,078 shares.