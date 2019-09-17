As Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) Valuation Were Volatile, Shaker Financial Services Has Lowered Its Holding; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Value Rose, Hm Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.33 Million

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) by 73.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 136,063 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,285 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402,000, down from 185,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Mfs Charter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 27,461 shares traded. MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $267.52. About 330,869 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING

More notable recent MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MFS Charter Income Trust declares $0.06019 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Top Health Insurance Stocks for 2019 – The motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Is there Such a Thing as a â€œCheap Stockâ€? – Stockhouse” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Cigna At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold MCR shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.73 million shares or 5.09% less from 10.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Limited, New Jersey-based fund reported 165,719 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Co has 29,075 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 513,905 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 575 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc has 0% invested in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) for 1,085 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Alabama-based fund reported 11,020 shares. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Sit Investment stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Creative Planning accumulated 10,139 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 2,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates owns 0% invested in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) for 66,173 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 136,200 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 3.33M shares. Cambridge Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) for 53,352 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $192.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Tax Advantaged Div Gr (JTD) by 91,492 shares to 372,226 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) by 73,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Special Opportunities Fd Inc (SPE).