As Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) Shares Were Volatile, Shaker Financial Services Trimmed Position by $1.09 Million; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose, Skba Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 101,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51 million, up from 95,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $102.84. About 945,018 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) by 73.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 136,063 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,285 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402,000, down from 185,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Mfs Charter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 49,254 shares traded. MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 15,700 shares to 462,710 shares, valued at $20.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,800 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 344,169 shares. 86,771 were reported by Carmignac Gestion. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 1St Source Comml Bank owns 6,851 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Chemical Natl Bank reported 24,139 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 52,153 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 571,903 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company. Freestone Capital Hldg Lc accumulated 3,112 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 14,832 shares. Creative Planning owns 100,803 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 260,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Communications has 0.32% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,886 shares. 5,765 were accumulated by Botty Investors Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold MCR shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.73 million shares or 5.09% less from 10.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Group has invested 0% in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv holds 275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 113,488 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 52,883 shares. Philadelphia Tru owns 12,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sit Incorporated holds 1.54M shares. First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.01% in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,102 shares stake. Landscape Capital Mngmt reported 165,719 shares. 350,787 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Pnc Finance Services Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 2,305 shares. Parametric Portfolio stated it has 513,905 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 691,975 were reported by Invesco Limited. Stifel Finance Corporation has 136,200 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) for 1 shares.