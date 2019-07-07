As Mfa Mortgage Investments (MFA) Share Price Declined, Glenmede Trust Company Na Lifted Holding by $3.45 Million; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake Maintained by Nwi Management Lp

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Mfa Mortgage Investments Inc (MFA) by 5442.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 492,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 501,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 9,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Mfa Mortgage Investments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 1.51M shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 4.83% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.35M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 4.73 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – Morning Call: MGM buying NY-area casino for $850 million. Could it lure gamblers away from Sands Bethlehem?; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Ke; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS NO MAJOR MERGERS CONTEMPLATED; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS APPLAUDS DECISION TO ALLOW STATES SPORTS BETTING; 09/04/2018 – Travel Agent Mag: MGM Resorts May Be Looking to Buy Wynn Resorts; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HASN’T HELD ANY TALKS WITH MGM OR ADVISORS ON SALE; 14/05/2018 – Statement of MGM Resorts International on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA in Murphy v NCAA

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. Another trade for 209,136 shares valued at $5.85 million was bought by Meister Keith A.. Shares for $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7.