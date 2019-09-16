As Mfa Finl (MFA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Concorde Asset Management Has Cut by $1.31 Million Its Stake; Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut Iridium Communications (IRDM) Stake by $8.28 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) by 57.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 270,515 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 630,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 887,703 shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Iridium Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRDM); 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PROPOSED PRIVATE NOTES OFFER $360M; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC – PRICED $360 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of lridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 09/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to lridium; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY TOTAL BILLABLE SUBSCRIBERS GREW 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 30/03/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES FALCON 9 ROCKET WITH 10 IRIDIUM SATELLITES; 27/03/2018 – Speedcast Signs on as an Iridium CertusSM Service Provider for Land-Mobile Applications; 14/05/2018 – Iridium Communications Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) by 89.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 186,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 22,803 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164,000, down from 209,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mfa Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. It closed at $7.4 lastly. It is down 9.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $90,780 activity.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 27,897 shares to 456,836 shares, valued at $73.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 151,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold IRDM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 95.29 million shares or 4.65% more from 91.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 52,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.01% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 15,560 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 16,413 shares. 75,053 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 211,920 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 545,958 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 2,500 shares. Capital Invsts has invested 0.02% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 84,718 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 9,331 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 269,850 shares. 28,147 are owned by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,447 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.02% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iridium Communications Inc.: A Growing Business With Economic Moat – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iridium +3% on Q1 revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iridium: Connecting The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iridium extends DISA deal as they work new long-term pact – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Iridium Communications (IRDM) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns MFA Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:MFA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold MFA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 333.68 million shares or 1.17% less from 337.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Investment Management owns 365,030 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Inc, Washington-based fund reported 1,113 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 134 shares. Moreover, Dean Investment Lc has 1.01% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 983,985 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). 82,000 were reported by Oppenheimer And Inc. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 3.56M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 819,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Management Llc accumulated 114,087 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc owns 371,248 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp has 265,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 110,603 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 30,231 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 0.06% stake.

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MFA’s profit will be $85.76M for 9.74 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.