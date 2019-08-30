As Mfa Finl (MFA) Market Value Declined, Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Stake; Monroe Bank & Trust Lifted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $461,020

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1771.87. About 1.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 54,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 553,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 607,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mfa Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 1.07M shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,547 shares to 33,358 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,858 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). King Luther Mngmt owns 215,657 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Corp has 3.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Finemark Bancshares Tru holds 7,494 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Ims Mgmt has 1,317 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Llc accumulated 20,151 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 120 shares. Saturna Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Partnervest Advisory Serv Llc owns 0.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,210 shares. Marietta Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability reported 14,773 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group holds 726 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt L P, a California-based fund reported 15,917 shares. 307 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Management Lc. The New York-based Samlyn Ltd Liability has invested 2.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MFA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Seabridge Ltd Liability holds 0.97% or 399,760 shares. 325,486 were reported by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 122,719 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 3,200 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Lc has 0.04% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) or 154,435 shares. America First Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.29% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 133,900 shares. Pnc Fin Service Group Inc Incorporated holds 5,131 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 0.02% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 86,767 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0% or 2,767 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 209,532 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Us Retail Bank De has 17,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Enterprise Fin Services Corp has 0% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 946 shares.