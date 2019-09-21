As Mfa Finl (MFA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Concorde Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.31 Million; Bloombergsen Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $1.91 Million; Stock Rose

Bloombergsen Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc sold 34,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.47 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52M shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) by 89.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 186,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 22,803 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164,000, down from 209,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mfa Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. It closed at $7.46 lastly. It is up 9.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M

Bloombergsen Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New (Call) by 355,000 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $222.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 63,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,600 shares. Bryn Mawr invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.26% or 325,246 shares. Violich Management Inc reported 3.18% stake. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn, Tennessee-based fund reported 91,514 shares. F&V Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 98,945 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.63% or 66,538 shares. Vulcan Value Prns Limited Liability stated it has 3.54 million shares. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eagle Ridge Investment invested in 0.08% or 10,256 shares. Bridges Invest Management Inc invested in 0.19% or 88,215 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,830 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd owns 4,642 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,460 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold MFA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 333.68 million shares or 1.17% less from 337.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc accumulated 74,336 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 371,248 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 42.38M shares stake. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 156,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Company Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. 135,700 were accumulated by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia. Mirae Asset Investments Limited holds 0.21% or 4.36 million shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability holds 42,278 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). New York-based Focused Wealth has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Us Bank De has 15,098 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Co owns 84,106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% or 25,608 shares in its portfolio.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 95,484 shares to 192,631 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).