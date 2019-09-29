As Mfa Financial (MFA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Yorktown Management & Research Co Lowered Its Stake by $2.31 Million; Newmont Mining (NEM) Position Held by Cheviot Value Management Llc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) by 70.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. It closed at $7.4 lastly. It is up 9.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.74 million shares traded or 27.62% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.73 million shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Estabrook Cap Management holds 1,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intl Limited Ca has invested 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 30,543 shares. Moreover, Loews Corp has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Llp has invested 2.85% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Indexiq Advisors Limited Co holds 55,227 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gabelli & Inv Advisers stated it has 9,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.03% or 107,075 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.72% or 2.71M shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 22,039 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Adrian Day: We Haven’t Seen the End of Gold M&A | INN – Investing News Network” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “4 Great Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,500 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lci Industries by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MFA’s profit will be $85.63M for 9.74 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MFA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 333.68 million shares or 1.17% less from 337.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Raymond James Associate holds 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) or 205,434 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Co owns 8.79M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 0.01% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 339,203 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Dean Capital stated it has 189,455 shares. West Family Investments Inc accumulated 727,604 shares. Blackrock Inc has 29.62 million shares. 1.07 million were accumulated by D E Shaw & Inc. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 95,541 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 500 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Optimum Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 1,500 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).