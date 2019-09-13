As Mfa Financial (MFA) Market Valuation Declined, Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Cut Holding by $2.31 Million; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Price Rose While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $11.92 Million

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) by 70.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 888,780 shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA)

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 55,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 552,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.29 million, up from 497,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $256.75. About 78,425 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74,100 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 67,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,627 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MFA’s profit will be $85.53 million for 9.71 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 15,900 shares to 115,900 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmark Group Inc. by 93,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Life Storage Inc..