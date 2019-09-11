As Mettler Toledo (MTD) Valuation Rose, Page Arthur B Lowered by $336,918 Its Position; Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Its Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Position

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 21,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 106,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 243,494 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $20.08 during the last trading session, reaching $699.64. About 273,262 shares traded or 38.97% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $131.91M for 30.63 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 849 shares. Bokf Na holds 3,092 shares. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 865 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 24,171 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc holds 0.09% or 3,590 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 802 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 40,908 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Huntington Bank owns 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 162 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 0.03% or 1,170 shares. Blackrock reported 1.73M shares. Twin Tree Management LP has 24 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc accumulated 3,327 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp holds 0.07% or 358,810 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 500 shares. Salem Inv Counselors owns 3,400 shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 30,900 shares to 213,400 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,300 shares, and cut its stake in Amc Entertainment Holdings In (NYSE:AMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Us Bancorporation De owns 502 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell And holds 0.04% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 1,945 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). 1,166 are owned by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Co holds 0% or 107,005 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Meeder Asset accumulated 0.02% or 13,843 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc reported 98,200 shares stake. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Partners Inc has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 3,293 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 27,247 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

