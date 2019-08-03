As Mettler Toledo (MTD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Page Arthur B Has Lowered Position by $336,918; 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined While Salem Investment Counselors Lifted by $806,190 Its Position

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $42.97 during the last trading session, reaching $717.82. About 477,506 shares traded or 156.22% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 3,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 94,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 91,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 20,075 shares to 700 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 21,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. On Friday, February 8 the insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87M. Bushman Julie L had sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392 on Thursday, February 7. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of stock. Shares for $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Ltd has 1.8% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 106,619 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Intersect Cap Ltd accumulated 3,458 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Reilly reported 1,100 shares stake. 160,083 are held by White Pine Cap Limited Co. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.11% or 3,705 shares. Essex Ltd has 106 shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 0.36% or 8,443 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc reported 0.38% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd has 158,283 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation has invested 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 17,345 were reported by Williams Jones Associates Lc. Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc accumulated 1,612 shares. Maryland has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept invested 0.55% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, TUSK and BOX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company â€“ MMM – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “3M Co. (MMM) Reports Major Legal Victory in Bair Hugger Litigation – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS MMM, OMCL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $60.25 million activity. The insider SPOERRY ROBERT F sold 23,175 shares worth $15.41 million. Shares for $22.59 million were sold by FILLIOL OLIVER A on Monday, February 11. 5,755 shares valued at $3.83M were sold by Heidingsfelder Michael on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.00 million were sold by Magloth Christian. 1,100 shares were sold by SALICE THOMAS P, worth $735,900 on Tuesday, February 12. 670 shares were sold by Vadala Shawn, worth $448,900.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 280 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 823 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Moreover, Fdx has 0.04% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,006 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,112 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 11,546 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.04% or 7,140 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,721 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc owns 26,738 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 2,486 are owned by Northeast Consultants. Westfield Cap Co Lp has invested 1.42% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Bamco Ny invested in 1.66% or 540,358 shares.