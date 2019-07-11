As Mettler Toledo (MTD) Stock Price Rose, Page Arthur B Cut Holding; As Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Valuation Declined, Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $2.94 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 2.57M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $858.48. About 94,139 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $60.25 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Vadala Shawn sold $448,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 670 shares. Magloth Christian sold $1.00 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Tuesday, February 12. $735,900 worth of stock was sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $4.78 million were sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH. Heidingsfelder Michael sold 5,755 shares worth $3.83M. $255,744 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by Chu Wah-Hui on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private has 0.61% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 7,121 shares. Burney holds 0.39% or 8,643 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.1% or 98,137 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 125,439 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 97 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,888 shares. Bluestein R H & Commerce has 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 750 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,550 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc has invested 0.42% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 46,044 shares or 0.16% of the stock. First Republic Mgmt holds 0.02% or 5,735 shares in its portfolio. 1,721 are owned by World Asset Management Inc. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na owns 796 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25 million for 42.17 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.33M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.80M for 7.73 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 20,474 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 0.16% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 6,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Proshare Advsr Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 148,024 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 49,413 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,852 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation stated it has 260 shares. 122,300 are held by Putnam Investments. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 238,968 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 387 shares stake. Blackrock Inc invested in 10.84M shares. Tobam holds 0.5% or 453,596 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0% or 67,333 shares.

