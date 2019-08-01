As Mettler Toledo (MTD) Market Value Rose, Page Arthur B Has Cut Its Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Has Upped by Altfest L J & Company Inc

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $756.75. About 229,445 shares traded or 29.31% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 356.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 48,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 62,618 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 13,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $60.25 million activity. 16,713 shares valued at $11.19M were sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F on Wednesday, February 13. Vadala Shawn also sold $448,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $4.78M were sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH. The insider Magloth Christian sold $1.00M. On Tuesday, February 12 Chu Wah-Hui sold $255,744 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 384 shares. Heidingsfelder Michael sold 5,755 shares worth $3.83M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy Associates has 13,023 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc accumulated 1,136 shares. 3,400 were reported by Salem Investment Counselors. Mariner Ltd reported 498 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 22,208 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 56,671 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh reported 365 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Epoch Inv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Meritage Mngmt has invested 0.91% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Wellington Grp Inc Llp holds 0.06% or 374,333 shares. Scout Investments Incorporated owns 25,966 shares. Moreover, Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Mar Vista Invest Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 124,141 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc by 6,987 shares to 2,013 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 10,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,979 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Com stated it has 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.85% or 264,728 shares in its portfolio. 12,120 were reported by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Fdx reported 15,260 shares. First Long Island Investors Lc has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,898 shares. Smart Portfolios holds 808 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Meridian Counsel reported 2,107 shares. Alphaone Svcs Ltd Liability Co reported 61,920 shares or 4.12% of all its holdings. Aspen Investment Management has 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,632 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.91% or 122,729 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Mngmt has 1.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tctc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 47,968 shares. Gfs Advisors Lc holds 2,407 shares. Kempner Mngmt accumulated 2.46% or 33,620 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co accumulated 8,646 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.