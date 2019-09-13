As Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Valuation Rose, Holder Epoch Investment Partners Increased Stake; Salzhauer Michael Has Lifted Its Allstate (ALL) Holding by $458,338

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 162.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 4,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 7,338 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $106.58. About 1.28M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 456 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 10,594 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90M, up from 10,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $6.44 during the last trading session, reaching $711.74. About 201,691 shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.56% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Millennium Mgmt Limited Co holds 546,453 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Brinker holds 0.31% or 84,772 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 2,340 shares. Caprock Gp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Tdam Usa reported 12,564 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bancshares And Tru Com, a New York-based fund reported 10,350 shares. Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.59% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Fdx Advisors accumulated 0.03% or 7,920 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bruce & Co Inc holds 6.72% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 309,800 shares. Becker Mngmt Inc holds 1.53% or 414,953 shares. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Jefferies Grp Inc owns 3,208 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 27,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,611 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 5,888 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Bath Savings Trust Company holds 0.05% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 9,450 shares. Axa has invested 0.14% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Parametric Limited Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Jennison Assoc reported 29,045 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company reported 997 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 700 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc has invested 2.11% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 22,165 are owned by Scout. Sensato Ltd has 696 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 27,064 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 3,501 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na has invested 0.03% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 54,696 shares to 575,096 shares, valued at $100.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,277 shares, and cut its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (NASDAQ:HIFS).