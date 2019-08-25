As Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Stock Value Rose, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lifted by $324,900 Its Holding; Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Value Rose While Mount Lucas Management LP Has Raised by $1.45 Million Its Stake

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 15,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 96,208 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16M, up from 80,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 2.87M shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 33,190 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.00M, up from 32,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $20.84 during the last trading session, reaching $642.84. About 220,411 shares traded or 17.53% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) CEO Olivier Filliol on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mettler Toledo Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mettler Toledo Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 0.05% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 38 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Wesbanco Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). First Mercantile Com has 0.24% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,400 shares. 74,208 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Natixis invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legacy Private Tru invested in 7,121 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 951 shares. Parsons Cap Ri stated it has 5,550 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Lc holds 487 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd holds 0.02% or 13,391 shares in its portfolio. Scotia accumulated 738 shares. Wellington Gp Llp holds 0.06% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 374,333 shares. United Financial Advisers Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 19,270 shares to 696,641 shares, valued at $21.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 12,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,173 shares, and cut its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 385,107 shares to 436,335 shares, valued at $53.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 36,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,920 shares, and cut its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Co holds 0% or 60 shares. Rhode Island-based Richard C Young & Com Ltd has invested 0.92% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tctc Lc accumulated 142,398 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Lee Danner And Bass invested in 12,882 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 66,040 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 95,078 shares. North Star reported 9,852 shares stake. Finance Advisory Ser Inc reported 3,041 shares. Fil invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 100,000 were reported by Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Highland Cap Lc stated it has 35,722 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Retail Bank invested in 0.1% or 91,118 shares. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has 0.54% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 305,494 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 25,000 were reported by Hussman Strategic.