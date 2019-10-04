As Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Stock Rose, Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Lowered by $533,400 Its Stake; As Atricure (ATRC) Stock Rose, Renaissance Technologies Has Increased Stake

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 12,388 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.41 million, down from 13,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $14.89 during the last trading session, reaching $685.66. About 155,321 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 45,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 175,241 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, up from 129,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $974.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 200,989 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carderock Capital Management invested in 2.1% or 6,607 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 4,595 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Inc Ltd invested in 0.01% or 406 shares. Moreover, Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 800 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.09% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Sg Americas Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). The Florida-based Raymond James Fin Svcs has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Omers Administration stated it has 0.05% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 640 shares. 643 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And Co. Wesbanco Retail Bank reported 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 498 are owned by Ballentine Ptnrs Lc. Comerica State Bank reported 7,328 shares. Conning has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $637.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,691 shares to 17,401 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 31,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $138.96M for 30.02 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold ATRC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 3.89% more from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 488,836 shares. Zebra Cap Lc accumulated 10,778 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Incorporated reported 10,479 shares. Hood River Capital Ltd holds 407,555 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Dafna Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.58% or 318,729 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Fosun Intll Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 200,559 shares. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Ltd Liability has 4.61% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 1.11 million shares. Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd Liability owns 45,801 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 41,884 shares. Legal General Gp Plc reported 7,433 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 4,623 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 11,468 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rafael Hldgs Inc by 38,780 shares to 537,547 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tredegar Corp (NYSE:TG) by 48,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,200 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12,430 activity.