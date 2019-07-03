As Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $3.64 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Cadence Bank Na Upped Its Position

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 90.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 5,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 501 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 5,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $19.15 during the last trading session, reaching $872.45. About 77,734 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.71 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $60.25 million activity. Shares for $15.41 million were sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $1.00 million was sold by Magloth Christian. FILLIOL OLIVER A also sold $22.59M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Monday, February 11. The insider SALICE THOMAS P sold 1,100 shares worth $735,900. $255,744 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by Chu Wah-Hui. $4.78M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares were sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s (NYSE:MTD) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Crainscleveland.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker buys 20% stake in MTD Products for $234 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12,493 shares to 38,580 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 12,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $127.59M for 42.85 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

