As Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Share Value Rose, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lifted Position by $324,900; Cipher Capital LP Has Lifted Position in Arrow Electrs (ARW)

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 735.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 23,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 27,174 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 3,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.31. About 279,425 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 33,190 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.00M, up from 32,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $18.72 during the last trading session, reaching $698.28. About 211,765 shares traded or 9.06% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension invested in 31,424 shares. 3,590 were accumulated by Beck Mack & Oliver Llc. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 4,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 40,830 shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie Limited reported 38,224 shares stake. Moreover, Campbell Adviser Ltd Com has 0.16% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 714 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.2% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 1,394 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 3,600 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.03% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Amer Gp Incorporated owns 10,052 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 7,942 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 8,533 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 738 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,920 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $145.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,244 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 63,580 shares to 53,124 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 34,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,668 shares, and cut its stake in Paramount Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.07% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 158,504 were reported by Speece Thorson Grp Inc Inc. World Asset accumulated 7,109 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 49,633 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,075 are held by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 252,190 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 140,230 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 15,696 shares stake. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% or 55,060 shares in its portfolio. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 50,400 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 189,381 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 50,805 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & invested in 32,033 shares or 0.02% of the stock.