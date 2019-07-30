As Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Share Value Rose, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.04 Million; Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Holder Ionic Capital Management Increased Stake by $2.92 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 1.69 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 1,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,967 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, up from 10,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $15.03 during the last trading session, reaching $759.97. About 327,420 shares traded or 89.66% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,505 shares to 14,952 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 13,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,209 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Com owns 0.24% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,400 shares. 9,581 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 2,096 shares. Parsons Management Inc Ri has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Moreover, Daiwa Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,036 shares. Btim Corp invested in 101,212 shares or 1% of the stock. Prtn Ltd reported 46,900 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 7,569 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 11,911 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont holds 277 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Highland Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Proshare Advsr Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Principal Group Incorporated Inc reported 0.32% stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 209,910 shares. 40,830 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $60.25 million activity. Chu Wah-Hui sold $255,744 worth of stock or 384 shares. $448,900 worth of stock was sold by Vadala Shawn on Wednesday, February 13. SPOERRY ROBERT F sold $15.41 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider MAERKI HANS ULRICH sold $4.78M. Heidingsfelder Michael also sold $3.83M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $1.00M was sold by Magloth Christian.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 129,406 are held by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Lpl Finance Lc reported 26,694 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory Service stated it has 0.24% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). First Republic Mgmt owns 13,830 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 324,772 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 104,067 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 2.00M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Elizabeth Park Cap Advisors Limited stated it has 298,896 shares or 5.42% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sei Investments Co has 0.05% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 331,526 shares. 8,541 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Moreover, C M Bidwell Associate Limited has 0.77% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 16,935 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo invested in 0.01% or 4,500 shares. 5.23 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $777,478 activity. ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold 5,169 shares worth $259,205. The insider STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold 8,000 shares worth $385,590. The insider SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold $24,756.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 179,000 shares to 221,000 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 689,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,341 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:RGLD).

