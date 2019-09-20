As Mettler (MTD) Market Value Rose, Aurora Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake by $369,684; Coca (KO) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Holding

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 14,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 213,007 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 198,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 6.62M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 489 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 1,419 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 1,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $713.03. About 38,862 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.67% or 5.08 million shares. Vontobel Asset holds 2.2% or 5.59 million shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 30,300 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. South Texas Money has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Duncker Streett And Commerce, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,704 shares. Thompson Investment has invested 0.37% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Northside Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,366 shares. Bath Savings Trust reported 1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Allen holds 6.00M shares or 46.52% of its portfolio. Roundview Limited Co invested in 0.63% or 55,217 shares. Brandywine Tru Comm has invested 0.38% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Maple Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 14,342 shares. Westwood Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 32,008 shares in its portfolio. Advantage has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,332 shares to 126,095 shares, valued at $16.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 235,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,208 shares, and cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.73M for 31.22 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Fell 13.2% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s (NYSE:MTD) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spruce Point Capital Management Releases A Strong Sell Research Opinion On Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.