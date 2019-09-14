As Metropolitan Life (MET) Shares Rose, Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position; Zebra Capital Management Has Cut Old Rep Intl Com Stk (ORI) Position by $475,860 as Market Valuation Rose

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Metropolitan Life (MET) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 12,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 337,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.79M, down from 350,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Metropolitan Life for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 7.03M shares traded or 33.10% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (ORI) by 61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 21,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 13,830 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $310,000, down from 35,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 1.12 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR

Since April 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $17,728 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold ORI shares while 112 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 220.71 million shares or 1.51% more from 217.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 92,614 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.01% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 226,871 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.16% or 13,830 shares. 43,705 are held by Coldstream Cap Mgmt. Spc Fincl reported 85,560 shares. Vanguard reported 27.43M shares. Whittier invested in 2,288 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% stake. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 106,006 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 6,763 shares. Sfmg Ltd Llc has 8,793 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 42,337 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 11,720 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 74,850 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Old Republic Announces Changes In Senior Executive Ranks – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Old Republic Announces The Addition Of Peter B. McNitt To The Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 14,630 shares to 29,484 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 108,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation Inc Com Stk (NYSE:AN).

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.59M for 11.32 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.58 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 163,912 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Sfmg Ltd owns 18,076 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 66,229 shares. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & Comm Inc has invested 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 587 were reported by Enterprise Svcs Corp. Mirae Asset Limited has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 16.58M shares. Exane Derivatives holds 4,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Ser has invested 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,725 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc Ny reported 405,967 shares. Mai Management reported 184,611 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Com, a Kansas-based fund reported 786,851 shares. Cullinan Assoc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ameriprise Inc invested in 8.77M shares or 0.2% of the stock.