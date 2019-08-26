As Metropolitan Life (MET) Share Value Rose, Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position by $626,850; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Cut Its Position in Marcus & Millichap (MMI) by $1.03 Million as Shares Declined

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 25,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 78,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, down from 104,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 63,735 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Cap Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850M

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Metropolitan Life (MET) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 350,324 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91M, down from 365,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Metropolitan Life for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 4.42M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,428 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 508,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold MMI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.28 million shares or 0.46% less from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5,473 shares. Citigroup owns 19,556 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Us Comml Bank De has 11,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 277,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 27,784 shares. 102,968 are held by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. State Street has 548,442 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 36,500 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 10,702 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation reported 138,800 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 71,015 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 7,357 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) or 4,745 shares.

