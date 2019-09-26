As Metlife (MET) Valuation Rose, Ronna Sue Cohen Lowered Its Position by $128.55 Million; As American Electric Power (AEP) Shares Rose, Holder Raymond James Trust Has Trimmed Position by $302,544

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 97.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 2.62 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 62,949 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 4.02M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET)

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 22,176 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 25,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 2.27M shares traded or 5.06% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55 million for 19.63 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 10.44M shares. Allstate reported 77,479 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Com holds 0% or 29,735 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va stated it has 17,103 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 100 shares. Crestwood Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,663 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 13,882 shares. Rench Wealth holds 38,735 shares. 5,538 were reported by Hilltop. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 1,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Crow Point Prns Ltd Llc invested in 3.25% or 230,000 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bluestein R H Company reported 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Gulf Bank (Uk) holds 0.17% or 118,612 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Management holds 0.32% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,832 shares to 69,458 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 2,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

