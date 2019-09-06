As Metlife (MET) Valuation Rose, Holder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Raised Stake; Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Price Rose While Contour Asset Management Has Increased by $10.19 Million Its Position

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 83,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 381,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 298,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 983,829 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 21.40 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09M, up from 19.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 6.27M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 141,835 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $128.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 21,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,370 shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Management Lc has invested 2.4% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Mai Capital Mgmt has 0.36% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 164,684 shares. Voloridge Ltd Liability accumulated 50,271 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd has 0.15% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 90,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 9,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prns Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 170,015 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 54,473 shares. 21,917 are held by Private Wealth Advsrs. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Somerset Tru Com holds 28,224 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Argent Tru Commerce owns 44,528 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. M&R Capital Incorporated invested in 427 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 123,883 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Marathon Management accumulated 47,005 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Partnership holds 432 shares.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 14,124 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp New York holds 18,300 shares. Earnest Prns Lc reported 54 shares stake. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 2.79M shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 740,564 shares. Hsbc Public Lc reported 0% stake. 2.95 million were reported by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1,927 shares. 151,560 are owned by Element Cap Mgmt Lc. Northern reported 4.42M shares. 1 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 567,800 shares. Gsa Partners Llp holds 0.07% or 127,472 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).