As Metlife (MET) Stock Value Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Upped by $1.73 Million Its Holding; Southport Management Has Lowered Stake in Air Lease (AL) by $343.49 Million as Stock Value Rose

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 6875.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 41,851 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 1.26 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 271,711 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Finance Mngmt owns 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Korea Corp invested in 424,118 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc holds 13,750 shares. Kistler has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). James Investment Research, a Ohio-based fund reported 51 shares. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 76,119 shares. Boston Advsrs holds 0.27% or 125,570 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.07% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Brown Advisory Securities Limited stated it has 80,793 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Washington Commercial Bank owns 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 2,431 shares. Pnc Fincl Incorporated invested in 475,709 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Arrowstreet Partnership owns 257,980 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 0.04% or 646,859 shares. Barton Investment holds 3.25% or 566,752 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 371,547 shares. 29,751 are owned by Whittier. Mufg Americas Holdings invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 29,543 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Mngmt Limited Com holds 13,120 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 107,454 shares in its portfolio. 82,000 were accumulated by Denali Advsrs Lc. Jefferies Grp holds 0% or 11,445 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 9.13M shares. Southport Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,909 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $146.58 million for 7.51 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.