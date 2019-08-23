As Metlife (MET) Stock Value Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lifted by $1.73 Million Its Stake; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Position in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) Decreased by $2.11 Million as Stock Price Rose

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 6875.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 41,851 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 2.89M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 110,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The hedge fund held 327,364 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 438,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 84,449 shares traded. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 45.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive; 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 8,544 shares to 31,854 shares, valued at $37.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

