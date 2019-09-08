As Metlife (MET) Stock Value Rose, Dana Investment Advisors Upped Position by $25.54 Million; Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Stake Raised by Bloombergsen Inc

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 290,851 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 15/05/2018 – Red Mountain Cuts Encore Capital: 13F; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q Rev $317M; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 5550.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 608,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 619,084 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.35 million, up from 10,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 3.99 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “22 Stocks With Massive Insider Buying Activity – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Monique Dumais Appointed Chief Information Officer for Encore Capital Group – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Encore Capital Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Encore Capital Group, Inc. Prices $100 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.