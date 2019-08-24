As Metlife (MET) Stock Rose, Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Decreased Position by $514,878; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined While West Chester Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 12,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 186,231 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, down from 198,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 8.67M shares traded or 78.08% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 110,791 shares to 157,658 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holding invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 458,244 shares. New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of The West accumulated 96,657 shares. Birmingham Mgmt Al reported 0.61% stake. Convergence Prtnrs owns 0.73% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 79,045 shares. King Luther Capital stated it has 98,631 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aviva Plc stated it has 308,064 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.17% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ima Wealth Inc invested in 56 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.12% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Clean Yield stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.35% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – CSRwire.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Service Gru holds 1.15% or 8.20M shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc reported 32,540 shares stake. Clough Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.54% stake. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 9,576 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt stated it has 21,299 shares. South State accumulated 116,771 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Com owns 10,662 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Stillwater Invest Limited Co stated it has 30,774 shares. 118,220 are owned by Wendell David Assocs Inc. Marshall Sullivan Wa has invested 3.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Platinum Invest Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Diversified Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 1,930 shares. First Merchants Corp holds 1.36% or 60,240 shares in its portfolio. 150,107 are held by Rockland Tru Com. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 12.71 million shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.