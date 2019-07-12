As Metlife (MET) Stock Rose, Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Trimmed Its Holding by $15.55 Million; Moller Financial Services Has Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake as Shares Rose

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 370,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 418,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 3.99 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,108 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 15,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.41 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 6,352 shares to 317,916 shares, valued at $20.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 48,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Joins Catalyst CEO Champions for Change – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife’s Valuation Implies Strong Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Lc invested in 0.04% or 100,009 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Ltd stated it has 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Kwmg Limited Com holds 131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins, a New York-based fund reported 80,991 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.18% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 381,756 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 33,704 shares. Cibc World reported 126,762 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Morgan Stanley has 4.61M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0.11% or 66.65 million shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Old National Fincl Bank In stated it has 9,903 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Inc has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 823 shares. Cap Int Inc Ca holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 11,700 shares to 26,004 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 35,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 26.98 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million. On Thursday, January 31 Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,049 shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 201,352 shares. Hallmark Cap Management holds 0.48% or 42,519 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 284,695 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Sather Fin has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Somerville Kurt F holds 159,327 shares. Security National accumulated 50,273 shares. Sabal Tru Co has 19,540 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 4.51 million shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company reported 9,504 shares stake. Moneta Group Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 19,606 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 9,748 shares. Broderick Brian C stated it has 3.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 659,136 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Diker Mgmt Limited Liability has 2,424 shares.