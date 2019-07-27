As Metlife (MET) Stock Rose, Boston Partners Has Lowered Holding by $12.91 Million; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shareholder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.12 Million

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 307,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.74 million, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.87M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 4.61 million shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 54,702 shares. Counselors Of Maryland holds 0.02% or 14,635 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Etrade Mngmt Lc reported 9,408 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,093 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Old National National Bank & Trust In owns 8,470 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 67,307 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 42.19 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc invested 2.05% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 634 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Waters Parkerson And Limited Co reported 0.08% stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Group owns 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 155,524 shares.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Stock Market News For Nov 30, 2018 – Zacks.com” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco Has The Potential To Outgrow The Short-Term Weaknesses – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Oilwell Varco: The Free Fall Begins – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Nov 1, 2018 – Zacks.com” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco +7% despite Q1 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 30,000 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $26.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 19,333 shares to 92,453 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 524,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Gulf Partners With Special Olympics in the UAE to Give Back to the Community – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.